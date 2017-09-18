A ilha – The Island



…from Marlon Tenorio

Why have I posted a video about a blue triangle and red triangle climbing up an island mountain and getting repeatedly killed by outlandish animated forces?

While Donald Trump is pondering whether to start a nuclear war with North Korea, the U.S. House of Representatives came into session at 18 seconds after 2:00 PM today, held an government-established ritual ritual and pledge of allegiance, then quit work for the day at 58 seconds after 2:03 PM.

An image of powerlessness in the face of looming disaster felt apt.