I Am DragonKin

by F. G. Fitzer in Religion

Why am I posting a video about a young woman who claims that, in some sense, she has the identity of a dragon?

I figure that, if the male-led American Family Association can set up a fake grassroots organization called One Million Moms that in fact has only a fraction that many members (only 3,727 people follow the right wing astroturf organization on Twitter), then there ought to be room for a young woman to assert that she has the heart of a mythical beast.

It’s all post-truth now, right?

fake one million moms

Tagged with:

One thought on “I Am DragonKin”

  1. Bobby Richardsoh says:

    As my Aussie friends would say, “Good on’ya”.

