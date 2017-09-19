Donald Trump Goes Full Nikita Khrushchev at the UN

In the middle of the 20th century, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev shocked the world with a crude, belligerent speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Today, Donald Trump revived memories of that moment with his own incoherent, threatening tirade at the UN.

Trump accused the government of Iran of being “evil” because it “speaks openly of mass murder, vowing death to America, destruction to Israel”.

In the very same speech, however, Donald Trump himself threatened mass murder and the destruction of North Korea. Trump said, “We will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime!”

A single fit of hypocrisy wasn’t enough for Donald Trump. He did a double flip on his double standard in front of the United Nations General Assembly, explaining why North Korea is so dangerous: “North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life. It is an outrage that some nations would not only trade with such a regime, but would arm, supply, and financially support a country that imperils the world with nuclear conflict!”

Did you catch that? North Korea must be opposed because it has engaged in “reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons” and “imperils the world with nuclear conflict.”

The United States has 6,800 nuclear weapons, many of which are currently installed on intercontinental ballistic missiles, aimed at foreign cities.

The United States invented nuclear weapons.

The United States is the only nation to have ever used nuclear weapons, killing huge numbers of civilians.

So, what’s the difference between North Korea and the United States, that makes North Korea deserve to be totally destroyed, every man, woman and child?

Is it that North Korea has an emotionally unstable leader who can’t be trusted with nuclear weapons?

When the President of the United States threatens the complete destruction of another country from the podium of the United Nations, an organization that’s supposed a forum for peaceful conflict resolution, Americans no longer have any credibility in accusing the leaders of other nations of being dangerously impulsive.