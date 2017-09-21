Donald Trump Is Playing A Role From A Bad Comic Book

Donald Trump has called Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man,” and promised to “totally destroy North Korea” with “fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen!”

Today, the government of North Korea responded by saying that it will “tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire!”

The fact that both sides in this conflict are threatening to detonate nuclear weapons in each other’s cities is bad enough. The situation is made even more frightening, however, by the fact that the executive leaders of both North Korea and the United States are talking as if they are characters in a bad comic book. Their crude, juvenile language suggests that they are thinking crude, juvenile thoughts.

With nuclear war a few more blusters away, the humorous potential of the situation falls flat.

Is Trump a bad comic book villain, or a bad comic book hero?

For the people thrown into peril as a consequence of his melodrama, it doesn’t much matter. If a city full of human beings is vaporized, the fault will be shared by everyone.