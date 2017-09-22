How Far Will You Take That Motivational Saying?

Business types love nothing better than to start the day with a motivational saying… but how far are they willing to go in bringing those aphorisms into action?

This morning I came across a popular motivational meme: People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it!

It’s a good point. What if Victor Frankenstein listened to those who said it cannot be done?

What if the Donner Party allowed itself to be interrupted by naysayers as it was preparing to begin its journey?

How could it have ever been Springtime for Hitler in Germany, if people who said it could not be done interrupted those who were doing it?

The better part of wisdom is knowing when not to be motivated.