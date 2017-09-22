Browse By

Calendar

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

How Far Will You Take That Motivational Saying?

by F. G. Fitzer in Irregular Verse

Business types love nothing better than to start the day with a motivational saying… but how far are they willing to go in bringing those aphorisms into action?

This morning I came across a popular motivational meme: People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it!

should not interrupt those who are doing it

It’s a good point. What if Victor Frankenstein listened to those who said it cannot be done?

frankenstein monster

What if the Donner Party allowed itself to be interrupted by naysayers as it was preparing to begin its journey?

interrupt those who are doing it

How could it have ever been Springtime for Hitler in Germany, if people who said it could not be done interrupted those who were doing it?

do not interrupt those who are doing it

The better part of wisdom is knowing when not to be motivated.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Psst... what kind of person doesn't support pacifism?

Fight the Republican beast!