“Lock her up!”

That’s the chant that Donald Trump and his supporters still shout about Hillary Clinton.

Why? Because Clinton used a personal email account for official communications while serving as Secretary of State.

Now, we’ve just learned that Jared Kushner, a White House employee, top aide to Donald Trump, has been one of many White House employees using private email accounts for official White House business that may have included classified information.

What do you think the chances are that the crowds at Trump rallies are going to be chanting “Lock HIM up” now?

Of course they won’t do it, because their rage was never about the email. It was always simply about the fascist impulse to imprison political opponents for the audacity of daring to dissent.