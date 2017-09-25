USA Now At War With North Korea

For the first time in history, two nations possessing nuclear weapons are in an open state of war with one another.

For the first time ever, that was was begun with a declaration on Twitter.

Donald Trump tweeted this weekend: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

In response to that message, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho issued the following statement today: “Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.”

American bombers flew over international waters between Japan and North Korea this weekend.

The war between the United States and North Korea that took place in the 1950s has never officially ended, and more than 25,000 American soldiers have remained in South Korea, many stationed right next to the border with North Korea.

Donald Trump has long played the game of making increasingly explosive statements, daring anyone to hold him accountable. He’s learned that no one who is capable of standing up to him is willing to do so.

That pattern of aggression has led us to where we are today.

There is not yet any word of an official response to the North Korean declaration, but if North Korea says it’s at war with the United States, then we’re at war, and threatening each other with nuclear weapons.

Just one nuclear explosion in an American city on the west coast could lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths. Millions of civilians in North Korea could be killed.

In less than a year, the least popular President ever has us on the brink of calamity.