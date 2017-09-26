Today is National Voter Registration Day.

It may sound needlessly obvious to say this, but you need to register to vote in order to vote.

Too many Americans aren’t registered to vote. Too many Americans don’t vote.

Voting in elections is the most effective form of activism there is.

If you feel frustrated with your local, state, and national government, you can vote to change it.

If you’re frustrated with the choices that the political parties have made available to you, you don’t have to register to vote with a political party. You can register independent – with no political party at all.

You don’t have to support any candidate when you vote, if you don’t want to. You can cast an empty ballot, if you truly feel that none of the candidates on the ballot are worthy of your support.

Still, register to vote and show up to vote. Not registering and not voting doesn’t take power away from the politicians and their political parties. It contributes to their power, by making the votes of their supporters count as a larger portion of the electorate than they otherwise would.

Chances are, you’ve signed up for a Facebook account.

You can do it. Register to vote.