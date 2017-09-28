Browse By

Some Really Old Shit

by Rowan in Science

The archaeological mystery of what happened to the food that was on Revere ware may have finally been solved. Archaeologists have found a brick-lined pit in Massachusetts that they believe to be an outhouse used by Paul Revere. Local authorities have not yet decided whether to install a plaque reading, “George Washington shit here” on the site.

Earlier this week, archaeologists in South Korea have found what they believe to be a royal flush toilet over 1,300 years old. The toilet consists of a stone basin with a hole in the bottom, partially covered by two granite slabs upon which a member of the royal family could have squatted before flushing waste away into a hidden channel below with a pitcher of water. The old stone toilet would have been used by members of the Unified Silla Dynasty.

[Insert scatological humor here.]

3 thoughts on "Some Really Old Shit"

  ProfRGP says:

    “George Washington shit here”

    I would prefer, “George Washington shat here,” thus affirming “shit’s” status as what should be an irregular verb (shit, shat, shitten). I hope the majority of your readers will agree with me in this important initiative.

  ProfRGP says:

    J Clifford says:

      Maybe the word “shit” in “George Washington shit here” is a noun and not a verb.

