Some Really Old Shit

The archaeological mystery of what happened to the food that was on Revere ware may have finally been solved. Archaeologists have found a brick-lined pit in Massachusetts that they believe to be an outhouse used by Paul Revere. Local authorities have not yet decided whether to install a plaque reading, “George Washington shit here” on the site.

Earlier this week, archaeologists in South Korea have found what they believe to be a royal flush toilet over 1,300 years old. The toilet consists of a stone basin with a hole in the bottom, partially covered by two granite slabs upon which a member of the royal family could have squatted before flushing waste away into a hidden channel below with a pitcher of water. The old stone toilet would have been used by members of the Unified Silla Dynasty.

[Insert scatological humor here.]