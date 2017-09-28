I got a little email this morning about what happens when you replace “I” with “we”.

The idea was that a social mindset is supposed to make people healthier than being alone. How do we know it’s true? The evidence in the email was linguistic: “When ‘I’ is replaced by ‘we’, even ‘illness’ becomes ‘wellness’.

That irrefutable logic settles everything… or does it?

Maybe there’s more to this ‘we’ before ‘i’ thing than the email was letting on.

If we replace ‘I’ with ‘we’, It becomes wet.

So, therefore, if we follow the logic of the wellness email, if we replace solitude with social interaction, we can transform supernatural clown predators into lake monsters.

Those of you who are thinking of visiting an “Irish” pub should be aware that, if we replace ‘I’ with ‘we’, a tie becomes twee.

On the other hand, if we replace ‘I’ with ‘we’, aid becomes awed. So, apparently, people should keep their ‘I’ in Puerto Rico right now.

Also, if we replace ‘I’ with ‘we’, inch becomes a wench.

I’ll leave you to figure out the logical implications of that one.