The USA Today is offering a glass half full front page headline this weekend: Poll Portrays An Unhappy America: Most Disagree With Trump But Take Hope In Economy.

Oh, dear.

I don’t know if this is a good time to mention it, America, but the American economy lost jobs for the first time in 7 years last month – 33,000 of them.

Trump Administration economic projections had forecast a gain of over 90,000 jobs.

Oops.

Where will hope go now?