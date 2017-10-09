Things You Can Do With An Extra Robotic Arm
This morning, Geber Consulting brings us this brilliant image, with the title “Things You Can Do With An Extra Robotic Arm”.
Apparently, what you do with a third robotic arm is to pick up a coffee cup… which you could have just picked up with the arm that you’re using to operate the robotic arm.
Redundant living, brought to you by the magic of robotics!
3 thoughts on “Things You Can Do With An Extra Robotic Arm”
I suppose that is the modern day equivalent of using a fork to eat your French fries.
While I agree that this is funny, I think it’s more that they need to work on the messaging more then what they are actually doing. Yes, they are just picking up a coffee cup which you could do without the robotic arm. But I don’t assume that this is the goal or intended use for it.
Yes, it’s about the messaging… and an underlying techno-circularism.
Like, okay, you could have an insulated extra robotic arm to go work with downed electrical wires. Or, you could have a heat resistant robotic arm do steelworking tasks. Etc, etc.
The problem is that the people promoting robots to do everything seem to start out with the presumption that the technology they’ve invented will be revolutionary, because it’s technically advanced, rather than starting out by understanding the cultural context in which they’re trying to introduce their robotics.
Robots are cool because… robots? No, that attitude got old after the 1950s.
There are too many little bits of automation being introduced without reflection – like the Internet of Things toaster. I think a little more humility is called for, and a better attempt to communicate real human need, rather than pictures like this one, which merely try to brag: “Look, we made a device! Aren’t we cool?”