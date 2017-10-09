You Can’t Just Listen To People! – Steve Jobs

Business types love this “inspirational” quote: “You can’t just ask customers what they want and then give them that!” – Steve Jobs

Why do they love it? They love this quote because they really want to believe that the main problem people have with businesses is that they listen to customers too much. They want to believe that, if only pesky customers would just shut up and buy their stuff without wanting to be heard, everything would be great.

But hey, they do have a salient point. You can’t just ask customers what they want and then give them that, because, as Steve Jobs showed us, the key to path in business is to:

1. steal other people’s technology and sell it as your own

2. bully your coworkers

3. foster a cult of personality

4. make lots of money by employing people in sweatshops in foreign countries

5. sell devices that spy on the private lives of customers instead of just asking what they want

Well, it’s not as if I’m going to be become the next tech titan or anything. I’m just a lousy little consumer, they type of guy who goes down to the neighborhood diner and gets asked, when I order a cup of coffee, “Would you like some cream with that?”

“Damn it,” I want to scream at the waitress. “You can’t just ask me what I want and then give me that!”

But, I’m not Steve Jobs or anything. So, I just say, “Yes, please.”

Sigh. What a loser I am.