Donald Trump Thinks Freedom Of The Press Is Disgusting

“It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write.”

These words came today from Donald Trump, the sitting President of the United States.

The First Amendment, in the Bill of Rights, to the Constitution of the United States of America, makes it the highest law of the land that, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Let’s talk about this.

What are the implications of having a President of the United States who finds the idea of a free press to be nauseating?