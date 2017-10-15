What America Gets From The Christianity of Donald Trump’s Values Voters

“We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values,” President Donald Trump announced to the people attending the Values Voter Summit, a gathering of extremist right wing Christians intent on forcing their religious views on everyone else.

So, now that Donald Trump has made it clear that the U.S. federal government is dedicated to promoting Christianity at the expense of everyone else, it’s becoming more important than ever to understand what American Christianity really stands for. After all, an overwhelming majority of American Christians voted for Trump in 2016.

Here’s what Trump referred to when he talked about promoting “Judeo-Christian values”: Bringing America to the brink of nuclear war, neglect of hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, coddling of American Nazis and other white supremacists, sabotage of health care for millions of Americans…

You get the picture.

Donald Trump shouted during his speech to his Values Voters that, “Above all else, we know this: In America, we don’t worship government – we worship God!”

The truth is that Christianity is on the wane in America. Increasing numbers of Americans don’t go to church to worship the Christian god.

Donald Trump’s angry, religiously bigoted speech points to one of the reasons for this trend. The majority of American Christians have consistently supported the most crude, violent, racist politicians, and loudly proclaim that they’re doing it in the name of their religion.

The rest of America is taking notice.

Christians elected Donald Trump, and in doing so, they have tied the reputation of their religion to the most morally reprehensible American politician in living memory.