Do You Believe it Is Inappropriate for Reporters to Question the Trump White House?

Over the weekend, Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was caught making up malicious stories about U.S Representative Frederica Wilson. Kelly was trying to come up with excuses for Donald Trump’s insulting behavior toward the families of American soldiers who have been killed in action.

To make matters worse, even though videotape clearly documents John Kelly’s lies, the Trump White House refuses to admit to the deception. What’s more, in the heat of the White House’s denials, Trump’s top spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, told reporters that it is indecent for them to doubt anything John Kelly says, because Kelly is a retired general. ”I think if you want to get into a debate with a four-star Marine general, I think that’s something highly inappropriate, ” Sanders said.

What has become of the United States of America, that open debate over facts is now regarded by the Republican ruling party as something reprehensible?

It is always appropriate to hold debate in a democracy. Whether John Kelly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Donald Trump have any appreciation for democracy, however, is now in serious doubt.

In a time when military leaders like John Kelly occupy an unusual number of civilian leadership posts in the American Executive Branch, debate becomes especially important, and the moves by the Trump White House to squelch freedom of the press become dangerous to democracy itself.

John Kelly was once regarded as a potential voice of reason within the Trump White House. With his angry tirades, blatant deceptions, and refusal to accept plain facts this weekend, that hope has been shattered. The only appropriate response to anything John Kelly now says is an extra dose of skepticism.

The reason Kelly, Trump, and Huckabee Sanders argue so vigorously against open debate is that they know they don’t have a leg to stand on. They’re downright terrified of a free press.