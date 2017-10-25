Trump Campaign Sought Illegal Hack Data From Organization Linked With Russian Intelligence

Donald Trump has spent the entire year denying that his presidential campaign had anything to do with Russian hacks of information from the U.S. state election commissions, Hillary Clinton campaign, and the Democratic National Committee.

Today, those denials became insupportable.

Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, confirmed today that Wikileaks was approached in 2016 by Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that was working for the Trump for President campaign. An email documents the interaction.

Cambridge Analytica requested that Wikileaks provide the Trump campaign with information that had been obtained from Hillary Clinton’s private server. That information had been obtained by Wikileaks through criminal hacking.

Wikileaks is already known to have worked with Vladimir Putin’s Russian spies to obtain illegally stolen information from the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

Today’s revelation shows how the chain of information went from Russian hackers to Vladimir Putin to Wikileaks to the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump was involved in a criminal conspiracy led by Vladimir Putin to change the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, ensuring the victory of Trump – and today’s confirmation from Assange is just the latest corroborating detail.

Anyone who claims that there’s no evidence Trump colluded with Russia is in a state of willful denial.