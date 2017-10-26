Republican Tax Scheme Puts You In Debt For Fewer Services

Over the next few days, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are planning on passing into law a scheme that they call “tax reform”. But what does their legislation really reform?

U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer took to the floor of Congress yesterday to expose what the legislation is really about. ”Read it carefully. It is predicated on increasing our national debt $1.5 trillion, when previously they promised that their tax reform would be budget neutral. It is predicated on $4 trillion of unspecified budget cuts that will be concentrated on Medicare, Medicaid, and the other programs that Americans care the most deeply about.”

Think about that: As a nation, Americans are going to be getting 4 trillion dollars less in government services in exchange for getting 1.5 trillion dollars more in debt.

It’s like the grocery store announcing that loaves of bread are going to be half the size they were, at twice the price.

The supposed “reform” in Republican tax reform legislation has to do with where the $5.5 trillion dollars is going. It’s being redirected away from working Americans into the bank accounts of corporations and extremely wealthy American dynasties.

It’s reform all right, but only in the sense of dramatically changing the form of life in the United States, warping the economy into a system designed to extract wealth from people who work, and giving that wealth to international commercial organizations and people who are already rich.

Are you going to remain silent while this “reform” is passed into law?