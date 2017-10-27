Russian Lawyer Who Met Trump Campaign Prepared With Russian Government

Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who held a secret meeting with top Trump for President campaign aides in June 2016, has claimed that she was merely representing herself on private business with the Trump for President campaign. Veselnitskaya met with Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner at Trump Tower. No one has been closer to Donald Trump than these people.

What “private business” a Russian lawyer who works in Moscow could possibly have with a American presidential campaign was never made clear by Veselnitskaya. The reason for this lack of clarity was revealed today: She was lying.

It turns out that Veselnitskaya had discussed the contents of her upcoming meeting with the Trump campaign with high-ranking officials in the Russian government.

Veselnitskaya came to the meeting with illegally-obtained information about Hillary Clinton that she knew would be helpful to the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. knew that the information was obtained illegally, had been told by his aides that the information came from the Russian government, and agreed to the meeting with Veselnitskaya anyway.

That’s evidence of purposeful collusion – collusion that’s now linked directly with the government of Vladimir Putin.

So, when are we going to see impeachment hearings in Congress to address this – only after the Republicans in Congress pass the $4.5 trillion dollar redistribution of wealth from working Americans to corporations and super-wealthy families?