What’s At Stake With Criminal Charges Against Trump Insiders

We learned yesterday that Donald Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his top aide have been arrested and charged with engaging in conspiracy against United States. We also learned that Trump’s foreign policy advisor, George Papadopoulos, has admitted his guilt in lying about his efforts to arrange meetings between Trump and Russian government officials while working on the Trump for President campaign in 2016.

What’s at stake may be the survival of the United States as we know it. Donald Trump’s willingness to work with people engaged in conspiracies against the United States is particularly chilling given yesterday’s praise by Trump’s Chief of Staff of a general who betrayed the United States, attacking and killing tens of thousands of U.S. citizens in an attempt to destroy the nation.

I saw what’s at stake when I visited Girard, Ohio, and found this swastika scrawled on the wall.

There is a growing movement of white supremacists, American Nazis who believe that Adolf Hitler was right, that the slavery never should have ended, and that freedom is a sign of decadent weakness.

They have such disregard for the liberty created through the Constitution of the United States of America that they are willing to collude with foreign tyrants in order to grab power for themselves.

Donald Trump is the leader of this movement. He is President of the United States.

If Trump isn’t held responsible for his corruption and cooperation in attacks against the USA, the swastikas will continue to spread, and our democracy will be doomed.