Rail Park Joining Neighborhoods Across Philadelphia

The Philadephia and Reading Railroad company once built rails throughout the city of Philadelphia to move people between their homes and their industrial jobs. Then, when it couldn’t make a profit from them, the company abandoned miles and miles of rail lines.

Now, a group of citizens is working to reclaim the space these old rail lines occupy for the community. They’re reworking one line into a three mile-long Rail Park.

Instead of relying on engines burning fossil fuels to move them along, people in the new Rail Park will use their own muscles, walking, running, and bicycling their way through what had been a midden of industrial waste.

Phase 1 will be ready within a year.

The Abandoned Railway below Philadelphia – UNUSUAL SPACES no. 2 from PBS Digital Studios on Vimeo.