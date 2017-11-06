Donald Trump Didn’t Realize There Were So Many Countries

I know that we’re all not supposed to care about little things like knowledge now that Donald Trump is President of the United States, but let’s suppose knowledge was a characteristic we wanted in an American President.

If that were the case, wouldn’t it be extremely worrisome for the President to admit that he was shocked to learn that there were many countries in the world after he gained the White House.

That’s what Trump just said. In a speech to Japanese politicians, Trump declared, ”After I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries.”