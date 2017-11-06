Browse By

Calendar

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Donald Trump Didn’t Realize There Were So Many Countries

by J Clifford in Donald Trump

I know that we’re all not supposed to care about little things like knowledge now that Donald Trump is President of the United States, but let’s suppose knowledge was a characteristic we wanted in an American President.

If that were the case, wouldn’t it be extremely worrisome for the President to admit that he was shocked to learn that there were many countries in the world after he gained the White House.

That’s what Trump just said. In a speech to Japanese politicians, Trump declared, ”After I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries.”

Smirking Donald Trump

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Psst... what kind of person doesn't support pacifism?

Fight the Republican beast!