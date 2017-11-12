Trump Plays Simpering Lap Dog To Vladimir Putin

Multiple lines of evidence indicate that we suffered a massive Russian attack against the democracy of the United States of America in 2016. It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to confront such aggression, and to prevent it from happening again.

When U.S. President Donald Trump met in person with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this week, that’s not what happened.

Trump smiled at Putin, and shook his hand, and walked by Putin’s side with a happy face.

Then, Trump reported back to Americans what he and Vladimir Putin talked about:

”He said he didn’t meddle. He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. But I just asked him again, and he said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they’re saying he did. And he said… Well, look, I can’t stand there and argue with him. I’d rather have him get out of Syria, to be honest with you. I’d rather have him, you know, work with him on the Ukraine than standing and arguing about whether or not, because that whole thing was set up by the Democrats… But Putin said he did not do what they said he did. And, you know, there are those that say, if he did do it, he wouldn’t have gotten caught, all right? Which is a very interesting statement. But we have a, you know, we have a good feeling toward getting things done. If we had a relationship with Russia, that would be a good thing. In fact, it would be a great thing, not a bad thing… He just, every time he sees me, he says, ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I believe, I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. But he says, ‘I didn’t do that.’ I think he’s very insulted by it, if you want to know the truth. Don’t forget, all he said is he never did that, he didn’t do that. I think he’s very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country.”

Donald Trump asked Vladimir Putin, the dictator and former KGB agent, if he orchestrated the attack against the United States. Putin said no, and Trump accepted the denial at face value.

When Vladimir Putin talks, Trump says, “I believe, I really believe.”

When 17 American intelligence agencies say that they have overwhelming evidence that Vladimir Putin launched an attack against the United States, Trump refuses to believe them.

Why?

Donald Trump just told us that it’s bad for America when Russian dictator Vladimir Putin feels insulted.

It seems that Trump is confusing his own interests with the national interests of the USA.

The purpose of the Russian attacks against the USA was to ensure that Donald Trump became President.

Donald Trump is himself under investigation for assisting the Russians in those attacks.

Are those attacks continuing to this day?

Donald Trump promised that if he became President, he would get tough with foreign leaders, but he is now rolling over in submission to Vladimir Putin. It appears that, above all else, Trump doesn’t want Putin to become angry at him.

What threat is Vladimir Putin holding over Donald Trump’s head that causes Trump to act like a lap dog with the entire world watching?

What could be worse than the golden shower kompromat we already know of?