New revelations about the collusion of Donald Trump with Russian attacks against the United States in 2016 establish a link between the highest levels of the Trump for President campaign and a British intelligence dossier. The dossier reported that Donald Trump had been recruited as a spy for Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship years ago, and that he was being blackmailed with video showing Donald Trump receiving “golden showers” services from female Russian prostitutes, in which the prostitutes urinated on a bed at Trump’s command.

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Donald Trump’s son in law and White House staffer Jared Kushner, informing Kushner that the committee has discovered communications between him and Sergei Millian. Millian is a Russian businessman with close ties to Vladimir Putin. Millian was one of the sources behind the British intelligence dossier on Trump’s long history of cooperation with Russian spies.

The communications between Kushner and Millian included an offer of a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite” to establish direct communications between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during the 2016 presidential campaign season, around the very same time that Donald Trump publicly encouraged Russian spies to engage in cyberattacks against the United States. It has been firmly established that Vladimir Putin himself approved these attacks, with the goal of ensuring that Donald Trump would be elected President of the United States.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had requested that Jared Kushner turn over all documents related to communications between the Trump for President campaign and the Russian government. Kushner was then caught withholding information from the committee. Again, the Senate committee demanded all relevant information. What we’ve learned this week is that, despite this second demand for informations, Kushner kept his communications with Sergei Millian secret.

The fact that Jared Kushner has been so determined to hide his communications with a major source behind the British intelligence dossier on Trump lends credence to the idea that the dossier contains significant elements of truth.