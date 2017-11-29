As Christmas Approaches, Crime Spree By Christian Leaders Spreads

It’s less than one month until Christmas, and this year, debates over the true meaning of Christmas are taking on a new, harsher edge. Down in Alabama, supporters of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore have suggested that the real meaning of Christmas is that grown men can have sex with children whenever they want.

Supporting the narrative of holy pedophilia by Christian leaders in Alabama is the arrest just before Thanksgiving of Michael Glenn Rich, the head priest at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, Alabama. Rich has been indicted on multiple charges of child pornography. According to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Rich didn’t just obtain and view child pornography, but uploaded sexual images of children, suggesting that Rich may have been involved in the sexual abuse of children and the production of child pornography.

Roy Moore’s cadre of theocratic politicians aren’t the only Christian leaders who seem have taken this holiday lesson to heart. A year ago, Todd Shane Tomko declared that the meaning of Christmas is that, ”you’re going to have somebody who loves you, you’re going to have someone who’s gonna hug you, you’re gonna have somebody who’s going to wrap their arms around you and you’re going to be okay.” A few days ago, Tomko, Pastor of the Parkview Church in Quincy, Illinois was arrested on seven charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Joseph Niemeyer, a pastor at Bankclick Baptist Church in Walton, Kentucky, was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with a girl who was under the age of 12.

James Rapp, who continued to work as a Catholic Priest even after his church diagnosed him with “ephebophilia”, a preference for sex with children, has been denied legal appeals of his conviction for sexually molesting several young children in Jackson, Mississippi.

Romello Leach, a minister with several churches in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been arrested for sexual abuse after admitting that he had sex with a 14 year-old girl several times. The girl later gave birth to Leach’s child. According to an affidavit in the case, Leach defended himself by saying, ”it is not like he will go around and sleep with everybody’s 13 or 14 year old daughter.”

To be fair, it isn’t as if having sex with children is the only thing that Christian preachers are doing to get ready for Christmas. No, some of them are committing murder.

Chris Gattis, a youth pastor at the Grace Lutheran Church in Chester, Virginia has been arrested for killing his wife, his daughter, and his daughter’s boyfriend on Thanksgiving.