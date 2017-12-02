If Christmas Is What Trump Is Selling Us, Then Forget Christmas

Republicans just got done passing the biggest tax hike on working Americans in US history, with legislation that also will take away health care from 13 million Americans, and creates a 1 trillion dollar increase in the federal deficit that everyday Americans will have to work for generations to repay.

So, you know what’s coming next, right?

You guessed it: The Republicans are now getting set to deliver their annual moral lectures to everybody else about how they believe in the values of Christmas.

This nauseating display is beginning at the center of the GOP swamp, with a speech from Donald Trump about how all Americans love Christmas and the baby Jesus.

Trump declared that, “The Christmas Story begins 2,000 years ago with a mother, a father, their baby son, and the most extraordinary gift of all—the gift of God’s love for all of humanity. Whatever our beliefs, we know that the birth of Jesus Christ and the story of his life forever changed the course of human history.”

This is what Donald Trump and his religious extremist supporters just don’t get it: No, no we don’t all know that the birth of the Christian messiah changed the course of human history. Large numbers of Americans don’t believe that Jesus is anything more than a mythological character, much less support the idea that he was a Christ.

Speaking on behalf of the entire nation, Trump praised “our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” and said, “This Christmas, we ask for God’s blessings,” but no, increasing Americans really don’t do that. In every single one of the 50 states, a decreasing number of people are Christian.

The statistics are overwhelming. Huge and increasing numbers of Americans aren’t Christian, don’t believe in Jesus, and don’t pray to gods.

As ever, reality doesn’t matter much to Donald Trump. He’s pretending that the United States is a Christian nation, and he’s using the power of the federal government to spread and promote that fiction.

In fact, it’s against the Constitution for the President to use the power of the White House to promote religious worship, but Donald Trump is ignoring the highest law of the land, and using his position to promote the practice of Christmas as a Christian holiday, not as a secular observance of the beginning of winter.

The White House web site bragged, “At Christmas tree lighting, President Trump revives the tradition’s religious spirit,” but that’s not the job of the President of the United States. We don’t elect a Priest-In-Chief.

Trump is even using his power as President of the United States to denigrate non-Christians, accusing of of waging a “War on Christmas”. In Trump’s fantasy of a War on Christmas, the attacks of non-Christians don’t take the form of any physical violence at all. The attacks he accuses us non-Christians of simply consist of the audacity of not engaging in Christian worship, and not following right wing Christian leaders’ demands about exactly what kinds of words and phrases we should be allowed to say or forbidden to say.

According to the President of the United States, “Merry Christmas” is on the list of religiously-approved words we can say, but saying “Happy Holidays” is tantamount to a declaration of war that must punished.

Forget it. I’ve had enough of this nonsense. Forget Christmas. I’m not celebrating it this year.

I’m not following along with the Christian fundamentalist demands that I observe their religious holidays, sing about Jesus, and obey their religious laws about what I’m allowed to say. The real meaning of Christmas has become that it’s a great big load of nasty garbage.

I’m not waging a war on Christmas. I’m just done with it.

If you want to celebrate Christmas, well, it’s your constitutional right to go along with Donald Trump’s bullshit. I refuse to follow along.

Christmas is not a holiday for all Americans. Donald Trump has made it quite clear that it’s a Christian holiday for Christian Americans who insist that all other Americans have to observe Christianity too.

If Christmas is now just going to be a tool for overzealous right wing Christians who want to force everybody else to follow their religion, then I say: