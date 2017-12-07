Flynn Russia Quid Pro Quo – And Trump?

The lies about Donald Trump’s collusion with Russian attacks against the United States during last year’s 2016 presidential election are all falling apart.

The Trump White House had said that the plea deal of Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, had nothing to do with accusations that Donald Trump accepted stolen materials from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and coordinated his presidential campaign with illegal Russian cyberattacks. Now, we see that the Flynn plea deal was intimately connected with Trump’s illegal involvement with Putin.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Michael Flynn announced at the time of Trump’s inauguration that U.S. sanctions against Russia would soon be destroyed, allowing for Flynn’s business associates to make huge profits from an international nuclear power deal that had been blocked by the sanctions.

We already knew that Flynn had taken payments from Russia, and had lied to the FBI about his meetings with agents of the Russian government. We also know that Flynn’s meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak were about lowering sanctions – as were earlier meetings between another Russian agent, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump Jr.

So, we have a quid pro quo between Michael Flynn and Vladimir Putin. Michael Flynn helped the Russians attack the 2016 U.S. presidential election using material that had been illegally stolen from Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, he got paid by the Russians, and he got special business deals for his associates. In return, the Russian government received the promise from Michael Flynn that economic sanctions against Russia would be destroyed.

It is becoming ludicrous to assert that there was not a similar quid pro quo between Trump and Putin. Michael Flynn was working as a top aide to Donald Trump, and was given special protection by Trump. Trump himself had undisclosed meetings with Sergey Kislyak during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump had given strange promises to Russia during the campaign, including offers to lower the sanctions and even allow Russia to invade independent Baltic nations. What’s more, Trump had declared in a speech that he hoped Russia had stolen information from Hillary Clinton, and would use that information against Clinton soon – at the very same time that Trump’s aides were in communications with Russian officials about receiving that stolen material. Then there’s that dossier from a British agent claiming to have found evidence that Donald Trump had been compromised by Russian spies years ago, and recruited as an agent of the Russian government.

In other news, Donald Trump Jr. refused yesterday to tell Congress about the conversations he had with his father about his meeting with Russian agent Natalia Veselnitskaya – but he did confirm that the conversations took place.

There is no crime named “collusion”, but it certainly is a crime to accept foreign assistance to a federal campaign. It is a crime to knowingly accept stolen materials. It is a crime to assist a foreign government in attacks against the United States.

We can now see that Donald Trump was involved in all of these crimes – and perhaps even more.