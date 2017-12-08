7 Alternatives To Christmas For December 25

Christmas has become politicized. This year, Christmas is not a simple, inoffensive cultural practice that all Americans can agree upon (in fact, it never was).

The more zealous right wing politicians like Donald Trump use their trumped up claims of a War On Christmas to demean anyone who chooses not to celebrate Christmas. They use the holiday to adopt a mantle of morality, preaching a reactionary cultural agenda while using their religious beliefs as an excuse to cut back on assistance to Americans in need.

If you want to continue to celebrate Christmas while it’s being transformed into a mean-spirited moment of exclusion, that’s your business, but many of us are sick of the hypocrisy that’s come to surround Christmas.

For those of you who are coming to feel sick to your stomach at the thought of Christmas, the following are a few alternative activities for December 25:

1. Have a Twilight Zone binge watch party. The TV show’s host, Rod Serling, was born on December 25.

2. If climate change hasn’t taken away your snow, find a hill and go sledding with some friends.

3. Organize a political activist meeting among friends and family,

4. Enlightenment Day marks the birthday of Isaac Newton on December 25, 1642. More than the man, it’s what he represents that interests celebrants of Enlightenment Day: The balance of reason and imagination.

5. Observe Invasion of Afghanistan Day, in memory of the anniversary of the invasion of Afghanistan by the USSR, beginning a long, bloody, expensive war of occupation… and express gratitude that the United States would never, ever, ever make such a stupid mistake, right?

6. Those with a bit more of a sense of humor can ceebrate No L Day, aso known as Aphabet Day.

7. Just don’t celebrate Christmas! Enjoy a bit of peace and quiet, free from the manic hype.