Roy Moore Advocates A Return To Slavery, An End To Women’s Right To Vote

When we say that Roy Moore is profoundly unsuitable for the United States Senate, we aren’t just talking about the credible evidence from scores of witnesses that he is a pedophile with a long history of trying to have sex with young girls. The problems with Roy Moore go much further than that.

Yesterday, it was discovered that Roy Moore has been recorded on audio tape advocating the abolition of all amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America after the 10th Amendment.

The 13th Amendment to the Constitution abolished slavery, stating, ”Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

The 15th Amendment to the Constitution made it illegal to deny people to vote on the basis of ethnic identity, stating, ”The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution gave women the right to vote, stating, ”The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

It’s no accident that a politician who supports a return to slavery and the end of women’s voting rights has gained the U.S. Senate nomination of the Alabama Republican Party. Alabama Republicans support Roy Moore not in spite of these racist, sexist ideas. They support Roy Moore because of his extreme racism and sexism.

The problem isn’t just Roy Moore. It isn’t just a problem with Alabama, either. The problem is with the entire Republican Party.

Roy Moore is endorsed by the Republican National Committee, has the support of the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, and is receiving money from the Republican Party.

This is how bad things have become in the United States of America: The Republican Party is now openly advocating for a return to enslavement of African-Americans, and an end to voting rights for women and Americans of non-European ancestry.