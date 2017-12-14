Immorality Sweeps Over Our Land, Says Man With Broom

Former judge Roy Moore has come out of his cave after the defeat of his campaign to become a United States Senator, to deliver a rambling tirade, screaming at Americans for not following his right wing version of Christianity.

Moore bellowed: “We have allowed Judges and justices to rule over our Constitution, and we have become slaves to their tyranny!”

Of course, history shows that it was Roy Moore himself who, as a judge, infamously ignored the Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of protection from government establishment of religion. Roy Moore used his power as a judge to force people coming before the Alabama Supreme Court to acknowledge the legal supremacy of Christianity.

Moore warned: ”Immorality sweeps over our land!”

Roy Moore has become primarily known for his habit of trolling courtrooms for children whom he wants to have sex with.

It looks like, if immorality is sweeping over our land, Roy Moore is holding the broom.