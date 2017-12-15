Donald Trump Proposes Rule To Allow Restaurant Owners To Steal Their Workers’ Tips

In the United States, restaurants get away with paying their wait staff less than the minimum wage. The excuse that’s been given for this shocking low pay is that restaurants allow waiters to take tips from the customers they serve.

Donald Trump is now attempting to take this already abusive arrangement and make it even more abusive. In a proposed executive rule, Donald Trump will allow restaurant owners to take the tips received by wait staff… not to share it equitably with other restaurant workers… but to keep it all for themselves. In effect, restaurant owners will be allowed to steal waiters’ tips.

In Trump’s new arrangement, restaurant customers will think that they’re doing servers a favor, being generous in compensation for pleasant service, but unknowingly be feeding the bank accounts of greedy owners.

Does anyone still believe that Donald Trump stands for the neglected working class?