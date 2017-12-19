Republicans To Pass Loopholes For Wealthy Opposed By Majority of Americans Today

One month ago, more Americans opposed than supported the GOP’s legislation to create special loopholes for wealthy Americans and to craft giant tax giveaways to corporations. The thing was, Republicans in Congress had kept the details of their legislation secret from the public. They didn’t even hold hearings on the proposed law. So, many Americans just didn’t know where to stand on the issue.

Now, it’s become clear what the Republican tax bill is all about. Over the next ten years, the GOP plan will increase taxes on huge numbers of working Americans, give away loads of money to the wealthiest 1%, and put this nation $1.5 trillion in debt – a debt that will be repaid by working Americans, not by corporations and the Trumpist aristocracy.

So, today, a new poll shows that a majority of Americans oppose the cruel Republican scheme to siphon money away from working people to support the lavish lifestyles of the rich and famous.

You know what that means for today’s votes in the House and Senate to approve a final version of the sadistic tax scheme, don’t you?

That’s right. The Republican politicians in Congress are eagerly lining up to vote for the legislation, eagerly anticipating the money soon to roll in from multinational corporations and posh families as a reward for service to their patrons.

The only language that Republicans are willing to speak these days, it seems, is the sneering dialect of the economic elites.