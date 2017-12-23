Louisiana Christians Use Government To Force Families Into Worship

What’s the central belief of Christianity?

If we look at the example of the Christians running the public schools of Webster Parish in Louisiana, it seems that what Christians value most is using the power of government to force other people to take part in their rituals of religious worship.

Webster Parish resident Christy Cole is a Christian, but she doesn’t ascribe to the same kind of Christianity practiced by the people who have taken over the Webster Parish public schools.

Christy Cole believes that religious belief isn’t something that people should force onto each other. She believes that Christianity is a matter of private conscience. “In this country, religious freedom is paramount. Religion is not something you should be bullied into by the government,” she says. “As a parent, I was alarmed and offended that the school district would pressure my daughter into reciting prayers and participating in religious rituals that she doesn’t believe in. I believe that praying in public is a sin, and that our religious faith is between us and God. The government simply has no business strong-arming my daughter into practicing a certain faith.”

Christy Cole’s daughter didn’t want to pray in public, but she didn’t have a choice. She was forced to do it – by teachers at her local public school. The forced Christian religious ritual was endorsed by the local government officials in charge of the Webster Parish public schools.

Officially, the multiple daily Christian prayers observed by all teachers and students at the Webster Parish public schools are “voluntary”. Public school administrators tell students that they have to volunteer to lead the prayers, however, choosing which student “volunteers” will pray to Jesus on any particular day.

Local government officials even tell the Webster Parish public school students which kind of prayer they have to say, taping it next to the microphone so that students can recite it word for word.

Assemblies are routinely held at the public schools in which professional Christian missionaries preach at students, telling them that they have to submit to Jesus.

Whenever students resist participation the group prayers and other forms of Christian worship at the public schools, they and their families are targeted for Christian bullying, harassed until they give in to the Word Of God.

When he was asked to stop bullying students into Christian worship during school hours, Webster Parish school district Superintendent Johnny Rowland responded, “I’ll Stop When Someone Makes Me Stop!”

Christy Cole is doing her best, using the power of the law, to make Rowland stop the religious abuse in the Webster Parish schools. Instead of engaging in the coercion, bullying, and violation of the law that Webster Parish school leaders believe Christianity is all about, Cole is going to a court of law to officially ask that the Webster Parish public schools comply with the Constitution of the United States of America.

When public school officials use Christianity as a tool of power with which to control vulnerable children, they will only convince people of good conscience that their religion is not worthy of faith.