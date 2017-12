What’s the real meaning of Christmas?

Well, see, there’s a baby, and sin, and redemption through a bloody crucifixion, and magic kings, and a comet in the sky, and somehow, it’s all about… well, we’re bad people, so the baby needed to get nailed to…

A father and son fumble toward the truth. The meaning of Christmas practically jingles. It’s a holiday of 1 + banana = schizophrenia.

Are you in sin and error pining?