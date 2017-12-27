Baba Vanga Got 2016 & 2017 Predictions Wrong. Why Believe The Dead Con Artist Has Anything To Say About 2018?

Chances are good that you’ve seen articles declaring that a Bulgarian psychic named Baba Vanga has made some alarming predictions about things that are going to happen in 2018. Maybe you’re wondering if you need to be concerned.

It’s clear that many web sites are seizing upon the idea of the psychic powers of Baba Vanga in order to generate some easy clickbait. Just as clear is that there is no serious justification for belief in Baba Vanga’s powers.

The record shows that the supposed predictions of Baba Vanga have been profoundly wrong in the past, so there’s no reason to believe anything she had to say about the future.

Baba Vanga died in 1996, so unlike some current-day hucksters, she doesn’t have the opportunity to come out with new attention-grabbing predictions every year. Still, while she was alive, Baba Vanga loved pretending that she knew things about the future.

So, for the record, here’s a list of what Baba Vanga got wrong about 2016 and 2017:

– Baba Vanga predicted that the 44th President of the United States would be the last one. If only! We’re cursed with the 45th American President, Donald Trump.

– Baba Vanga predicted that “Europe will be invaded by Muslim extremists and the continent as we know it will “cease to exist” by the end of 2016”, becoming “wasteland almost entirely devoid of any form of life”. Europe as we have known it has not ceased to exist. There has been no invasion of Muslim extremists.

– Baba Vanga predicted that Muslim terrorists would use chemical weapons in Europe in 2016. That didn’t happen either.

Although Baba Vanga died 21 years ago, she still has many believers, including a woman who calls herself Madame Vanya, and claims that she is in psychic connection with the spirit of Baba Vanga, who continues to make predictions from beyond the grave.

Madame Vanya predicted that in 2017, Americans would learn to love Donald Trump, the pay gap between men and women would disappear, and that humanity would be introduced to space aliens. She was wrong on all three counts.

A web site that unambiguously calls itself Predictions For The Future claims that Baba Vanga and Nostradamus somehow teamed up as a superpsychic duo, though they live at the same time. The site claims that, “According to Nostradamus, World War III will begin in the years of 2016 or 2017. And it will continue for 27 long years.” In this case, Nostradamus and Baba Vanga were both wrong.

Now, when Baba Vanga is being quoted as saying that we will all be traveling in flying trains in 2018, and that the United States would be completely destroyed by the end of next year, I wouldn’t bet on it. I guess we’re going to have to wait to see for sure, but with just a few days left until 2018, there are no flying trains on the horizon. While Donald Trump certainly seems to be doing what he can to wreck the USA, he has proven to be a rather inept political leader, and it seems difficult to believe that by a year from now, our nation will no longer exist.