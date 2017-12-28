Republicans Only Care About Deficits As An Excuse To Hurt Working Americans

When Republicans in Congress passed a tax scheme to funnel huge amounts of money to America’s most wealthy families and to powerful multinational corporations, they said that it was no big deal that this scheme would add $1.5 trillion to America’s debt. Republicans said that the massive deficit spending they had created would be worthwhile, because financial elites would get a big payoff.

Now that the GOP’s massive redistribution of wealth away from working Americans to the elites is accomplished, suddenly Republican politicians are back to saying that something drastic has to be done to get deficit spending under control.

Guess who’s going to be the Republicans’ target? You got it right: The GOP is planning to take even more money away from Americans who have the least money – including the hardest working Americans.

“We’re going to have to get back next year at entitlement reform, which is how you tackle the debt and the deficit,” Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced this month. “Frankly, it’s the health care entitlements that are the big drivers of our debt, so we spend more time on the health care entitlements — because that’s really where the problem lies, fiscally speaking.”

When Paul Ryan talks about “entitlement reform”, he’s talking about making massive cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

These are programs that are used by working Americans just to get by – in retirement as well as in their working years. Social Security and Medicare are for retirement-age Americans who have supported the system with their hard work for their entire adult lives. The majority of families with children who receive Medicaid assistance to receive basic health care are led by adults who work hard for a living.

This economic double whammy is what U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen was talking about when she warned Americans earlier this month that, “Republicans have already made clear that this tax bill is just step No. 1. What we have already heard from Members of the House is that step No. 2 is going to be next year, and that includes deep cuts to Social Security, to Medicare, and to Medicaid. They are saying we are going to have to do that to address the deficits that have been made far worse by this bill.”

The real economic crisis is that corporations pay huge numbers of their employees less than a living wage. Paul Ryan and his Republican colleagues just gave those corporations a $1.5 trillion welfare program.

The Republicans stuck us working Americans with a huge debt so that millionaires and billionaires could grab huge piles of cash. They intentionally sabotaged America’s health care system by removing the core elements of ObamaCare, and now they’re preparing to take funding away from the two remaining refuges of health care policies for low to mid income Americans, and to take away the benefits that retirees worked hard for.

Nobody can ever again honestly say that Republican politicians are looking out for working class Americans. They’re bleeding us dry, without mercy, so that fat cats can get even fatter.