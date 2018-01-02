This morning, Donald Trump issued a tweet declaring that, ”Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

It seems that, although Americans cannot count on Donald Trump to be very strict on neoNazis or child molesters, he does intend to be very strict on commercial aviation. But what does that mean?

It is true that there were no deaths on commercial airlines in 2017 anywhere in the world.

However, Americans are wondering today what Donald Trump has done to be ”very strict on Commercial Aviation”. What could Trump’s position as President of the United States possibly have to do with the lack of commercial airline deaths elsewhere in the world? How could Trump have done anything to contribute to airline safety, when he hasn’t signed any legislation or issued any executive order related to airline safety? Why is Trump capitalizing “Commercial Aviation” and “Zero”?

In fact, there hasn’t been a death on a commercial airline in the United States since 2009, and the last death in the USA on a small commuter airplane took place in 2013. Does Donald Trump mean to praise the very strict record of Barack Obama on commercial aviation?

There are some other things that were remarkable in 2017.

2017 was the worst year ever for Internet freedom in India, according to Quartz. Has Donald Trump been very strict on Internet freedom in India since taking office?

The Verge says that Robocalls were worse than ever in 2017. Since taking office, has Donald Trump been very strict against people talking in person on the telephone like decent human beings?

Kate Middleton spent more money on fashion in 2017 than ever before. Does Donald Trump want to take credit for being very strict on discount shopping by the British Royal family, too?

If there’s one story that Donald Trump might be connected to, it’s the news that in 2017, there were more climate disasters costing over one billion than ever before in the United States. Donald Trump certainly has been very strict against government efforts to combat climate change ever since he took office, but blaming last year’s climate disasters on Trump’s presidency isn’t fair, of course. The results of climatological research overwhelmingly support the conclusion that human activities are causing the global climate to become more extreme, resulting in increased destruction of human communities around the world. The course of anthropogenic climate change is too massive to be changed in just one year, though.

What is fair to say is that the consistent actions of Donald Trump to interfere with efforts to slow climate change down now will result in more severe and destructive climate change for generations in the future.

This unfortunate impact of Donald Trump’s reckless disregard of climate science is in accord with an earlier Twitter message a few days ago, in which he declared that the world could use more global warming.