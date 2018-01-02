Michele Bachmann is Called By God for the US Senate Race in 2018

Today, Americans learned that Michele Bachmann, the disgraced Republican former member of the U.S. House of Representatives who had to abandon her seat in Congress when it was discovered that she was engaging in corrupt mismanagement of campaign money, now says that she is listening to see if God calls her to run to represent Minnesota in the United States Senate.

Tonight, we have an exclusive update on this story. We can confirm that yes, God has called Michele Bachmann.

We have a video recording of God as he made the call. Play it see what he had to say to Michele Bachmann.