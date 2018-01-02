Michele Bachmann is Called By God for the US Senate Race in 2018
Today, Americans learned that Michele Bachmann, the disgraced Republican former member of the U.S. House of Representatives who had to abandon her seat in Congress when it was discovered that she was engaging in corrupt mismanagement of campaign money, now says that she is listening to see if God calls her to run to represent Minnesota in the United States Senate.
Tonight, we have an exclusive update on this story. We can confirm that yes, God has called Michele Bachmann.
We have a video recording of God as he made the call. Play it see what he had to say to Michele Bachmann.
4 thoughts on “Michele Bachmann is Called By God for the US Senate Race in 2018”
Hoe, exactly, do I access and play the audio reputedly from God? I don’t see any link on your page. I am wondering, for example, in what language he spoke. I remember in school, maybe 60 years ago, hearing that God would most likely be something like an Englishman pf the Victorian era.
You just click on the triangle in the middle of the graphic, and the video should come up.
Thank you. It worked this time. I’m with God on this one: Don’t run. Mrs. Bachmann.
Is it just me? or since trump, has our government just gone wacky