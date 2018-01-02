Browse By

Calendar

January 2018
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Michele Bachmann is Called By God for the US Senate Race in 2018

by F. G. Fitzer in Election 2018

Today, Americans learned that Michele Bachmann, the disgraced Republican former member of the U.S. House of Representatives who had to abandon her seat in Congress when it was discovered that she was engaging in corrupt mismanagement of campaign money, now says that she is listening to see if God calls her to run to represent Minnesota in the United States Senate.

Tonight, we have an exclusive update on this story. We can confirm that yes, God has called Michele Bachmann.

We have a video recording of God as he made the call. Play it see what he had to say to Michele Bachmann.

Tagged with: , , , ,

4 thoughts on “Michele Bachmann is Called By God for the US Senate Race in 2018”

  1. ProfRGP says:

    Hoe, exactly, do I access and play the audio reputedly from God? I don’t see any link on your page. I am wondering, for example, in what language he spoke. I remember in school, maybe 60 years ago, hearing that God would most likely be something like an Englishman pf the Victorian era.

  2. J Clifford says:

    You just click on the triangle in the middle of the graphic, and the video should come up.

    1. ProfRGP says:

      Thank you. It worked this time. I’m with God on this one: Don’t run. Mrs. Bachmann.

  3. Terry says:

    Is it just me? or since trump, has our government just gone wacky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Psst... what kind of person doesn't support pacifism?

Fight the Republican beast!