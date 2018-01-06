Donald Trump Provokes Greater Concerns On His Mental Health With Bizarre Statements About His Mental Health

Over the last week, lingering concerns about Donald Trump’s mental health have become more critical, with the President flamboyantly boasting about the size and power of the button he plans to use to launch nuclear weapons.

Trump’s statement read, ”North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

When excerpts of Michael Wolff’s book about the Trump White House, Fire and Fury, were released, Donald Trump’s statements became even more unhinged. Trump took exception to quotations in the book from his former aide, Steve Bannon, who had a position in the Trump for President campaign and Trump White House second only to Trump himself. Everybody in the United States knows how close Bannon and Trump have been, and yet, contradicting this well-known reality, Trump declared that ”Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency.” Bannon, according to Wolff’s sources, described Trump as ”dumb and crazy”, with the mental aptitude of ”an 11 year-old child”.

Members of Congress have begun consulting with psychiatrists in order to understand Donald Trump’s mental illness, asking whether the President is suffering from dementia, a schizoid disorder, or something else.

Today, in an attempt to contradict assertions that he is suffering from a serious mental illness, Donald Trump released a series of statements declaring himself to be a ”not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!” Accusing his critics of ”screaming mental illness and intelligence,” Trump wrote of himself that, ”my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

The very fact that Donald Trump doesn’t understand that mentally healthy people don’t release public statements announcing themselves to have ”a very stable genius” suggests that something is very, very wrong with Trump’s mental condition.

It’s time for the White House Cabinet and Congress to, in accordance with the 25th Amendment, work together to relieve Donald Trump of the powers of the presidency, until such time as he regains his mental health.

With the ability to launch thousands of nuclear weapons at a moment’s whim, the stakes are too high to play around with any longer.