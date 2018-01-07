Naked Facts About Donald Trump’s Border Wall With Mexico

Percent of funding for a gigantic border wall that Donald Trump promised would come from Mexico: 100%

Amount of funding for the wall that Trump has obtained from Mexico: $0.00

Miles of wall that Trump promised he would build along the border of Mexico during his first year in office: 2,000

Miles of border wall that Trump actually built during his first year in office: 0

Percent of the US border with Mexico that Trump is now proposing to protect with new fencing within the next 10 years: 15.8%

Amount of money Trump is demanding Americans pay for this relatively short segment of fencing: $18 billion

Number of Americans killed this century by terrorists who got into the USA by crossing the border with Mexico: 0