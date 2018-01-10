In Donald Trump’s America, Only Republican States Get Protection From Big Oil Spills

Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced nearly all US waters, regardless of environmental sensitvity, will be opened up for dangerous offshore drilling for gas and crude oil. Just days before this announcement, Trump declared the elimination some of the few safety protections put into law after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster.

This week, Florida was granted an special exemption from the expansion of offshore oil drilling. Ryan Zinke, the anti-conservation Secretary of the Interior, announced, ”Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver. As a result of discussion with Governor Scott’s [sic] and his leadership, I am removing Florida from consideration for any new oil and gas platforms.”

Florida is unique? Zinke is claiming that, while Florida’s coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver, other coastal states don’t really have any coastal tourism, and don’t need clean shorelines.

What a load of bull.

To assert that Florida’s coastline alone merits special protection, while the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Massachusetts can be subjected to rampant pollution is to practice transparent political favoritism. Florida will get its exemption because Florida’s Republican Governor Rick Scott is up for re-election, but coastal states that have Democratic governors will just have to watch, helpless, as their beaches are fouled.

”Do blue states not get exemptions?” asked California Lieutenant Gavin Newsom.

The answer is obvious. In the new America, anyone who dares to stand up to Donald Trump gets steamrolled.