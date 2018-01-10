Threats By Paula White Show What Christianity Has Become Under Donald Trump

You may ask yourself: How could a Christian vote for Donald Trump, a selfish, cruel billionaire who abuses everyone around him?

But then, a person could as easily ask: What does it say about Christianity that Donald Trump, a selfish, cruel billionaire who abuses everyone around him, was the overwhelmingly favorite choice of American Christians?

The answer isn’t pretty, and it comes into sharper focus this week with revelations about Donald Trump’s primary religious adviser, Paula White.

Paula White is a Christian preacher who has become wealthy as the result of her “ministry”. How?

White gave us all a glimpse of her Christian methods this week when she sent out a message to her followers telling them that they all must send her all the money they make in January.

What if they don’t send Paula White the money? White says they will be punished by God.

This sounds an awful lot like Donald Trump’s tax plan, doesn’t it? Working Americans pay a bigger share of the tax bill, get fewer benefits, and the richest 1% get a huge government payoff.

This similarity is no coincidence. Paula White gave an official government prayer at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Are you willing to pay homage to this religious scam?