Oh, Fuck It. Despair.

The United States of America used to be the nation that called to the world, saying, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses longing to breathe free.”

Now, we have a President of the United States who rejects the idea of peaceful, legal immigration and says, without shame, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

People from Haiti, El Salvador, and Africa, Donald Trump says, are useless trash who pollute America. He wants to have more people from Norway, instead – the right kind of people, he says. Our own President wants to Make America Aryan Again… as if it ever was.

I’d like to argue against his ugly, racist ignorance.

The trouble is, much of America loves Donald Trump’s ugly, racist ignorance. Every time Donald Trump belches out his hate, these people cheer… and given the Electoral College advantage given to the white supremacist South and West, these ugly Americans appear to have the power to keep Trump in the White House, with support from a Republican-controlled Congress.

So, today, I’m in no mood to declare that the United States is better than Trump. Obviously, with him as President, we aren’t.

The United States is controlled by a blatant white supremacist, Nazi-loving creep, the ruling Republican Party loves it, and nobody has the power to stand in their way.

That’s it. The rest of us are just plain screwed.

So, no, I’m not going to say that we can overcome it. I’m not going to come out with some kind of optimistic message of hope that we can turn the tide.

The truth is, things are just plain rotten in America today.

The USA is under the thumb of Donald Trump.

Despair.