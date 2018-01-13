Who In Congress Sold You Out To Electronic Surveillance?

Terrorism isn’t a big problem in the United States. 2017 proves it.

The dominant American political ideology tells us that Islamic terrorism is the defining problem of our time, but last year, fewer than 10 people were killed in the United by Islamic terrorists.

Random eruptions of violence that were not politically motivated killed many more Americans. Just one gunman, who seems to have been motivated by only his own mental illness, killed 58 people on one day last year – over 7 times as many as all Islamic terrorists managed to kill in the USA over the entire year.

54 Americans were killed by wildfires. Thousands were killed by the weather. More than twice as many people were killed by traffic accidents in one small county in Hawaii than were killed by Islamic terrorists in the entire nation.

Terrorism is extremely rare in the United States. So, why are we allowing our government to use terrorism as a justification for taking away our 4th Amendment right to protection from unreasonable search and seizure?

For years now, the National Security Agency has been allowed to conduct massive searches through Americans’ private, personal electronic communications without any search warrant.

This week, the U.S. Congress voted to allow the NSA to continue this abusive, unconstitutional practice, with backdoor searches of Americans’ communications, conducted without any specific court approval of any kind.

Most of the members of the House of Representatives who voted for this attack on our liberty were Republicans, but many Democrats in Congress voted to allow the NSA to continue its regime of widespread, unwarranted search and seizure of Americans.

Those who voted to allow the massive government surveillance of Americans in violation of the 4th Amendment to continue are listed below, with the Democrats’ names in italics.

Ralph Abraham

Robert Aderholt

Pete Aguilar

Rick Allen

Mark Amodei

Jodey Arrington

Don Bacon

Jim Banks

Lou Barletta

Andy Barr

Joe Barton

Ami Bera

Jack Bergman

Gus Bilirakis

Sanford Bishop

Mike Bishop

Lisa Blunt Rochester

Mike Bost

Brendan Boyle

Kevin Brady

Jim Bridenstine

Mo Brooks

Susan Brooks

Anthony Brown

Julia Brownley

Vern Buchanan

Larry Bucshon

Cheri Bustos

Bradley Byrne

Ken Calvert

Andre Carson

Buddy Carter

John Carter

Matthew Cartwright

Kathy Castor

Steve Chabot

Liz Cheney

Jim Clyburn

Mike Coffman

Tom Cole

Chris Collins (GA)

Doug Collins (NY)

James Comer

Barbara Comstock

Mike Conaway

Paul Cook

Jim Cooper

Jim Costa

Ryan Costello

Kevin Cramer

Rick Crawford

Charlie Crist

Henry Cuellar

John Culberson

Carlos Curbelo

John Curtis

Rodney Davis

John Delaney

Val Demings

Jeff Denham

Charlie Dent

Ron DeSantis

Scott DesJarlais

Ted Deutch

Mario Diaz-Balart

Daniel Donovan

Sean Dunn

Ron Estes

John Faso

Drew Ferguson

Brian Fitzpatrick

Chuck Fleischmann

Bill Flores

Jeff Fortenberry

Bill Foster

Virginia Foxx

Lois Frankel

Rodney Frelinghuysen

Matt Gaetz

Mike Gallagher

John Garamendi

Greg Gianforte

Bob Gibbs

Bob Goodlatte

Josh Gottheimer

Trey Gowdy

Kay Granger

Tom Graves

Sam Graves

Glenn Grothman

Brett Guthrie

Karen Handel

Gregg Harper

Vicky Hartzler

Jeb Hensarling

Jody Hice

Clay Higgins

Brian Higgins

French Hill

Jim Himes

George Holding

Trey Hollingsworth

Steny Hoyer

Richard Hudson

Bill Huizenga

Randy Hultgren

Duncan Hunter

Will Hurd

Darrell Issa

Lynn Jenkins

Evan Jenkins

Mike Johnson

Bill Johnson

Sam Johnson

David Joyce

John Katko

Bill Keating

Trent Kelly

Mike Kelly

Steve King

Peter King

Adam Kinzinger

Steve Knight

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Ann Kuster

David Kustoff

Darin LaHood

Doug LaMalfa

Doug Lamborn

Leonard Lance

Jim Langevin

Robert Latta

Al Lawson

Daniel Lipinski

Frank LoBiondo

David Loebsack

Billy Long

Mia Love

Nita Lowey

Frank Lucas

Blaine Luetkemeyer

Michelle Lujan Grisham

Tom MacArthur

Sean Maloney

Kenny Marchant

Tom Marino

Roger Marshall

Brian Mast

Kevin McCarthy

Michael McCaul

Donald McEachin

David McKinley

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Martha McSally

Pat Meehan

Gregory Meeks

Like Messer

Paul Mitchell

John Moolenaar

Seth Moulton

Markwayne Mullin

Stephanie Murphy

Dan Newhouse

Kristi Noem

Donald Norcross

Devin Nunes

Tom O’Halleran

Pete Olson

Steven Palazzo

Gar Palmer

Jimmy Panetta

Erik Paulsen

Nancy Pelosi

Ed Perlmutter

Scott Peters

Collin Peterson

Robert Pittenger

Bruce Poliquin

Bill Posey

Mike Quigley

John Ratcliffe

Tom Reed

David Reichert

Jim Renacci

Kathleen Rice

Tom Rice

Martha Roby

Mike Rogers

Harold Rogers

Todd Rokita

Francis Rooney

Thomas Rooney

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Jacky Rosen

Peter Roskam

Dennis Ross

Keith Rothfus

David Rouzer

Ed Royce

Raul Ruiz

Dutch Ruppersberger

Steve Russell

John Rutherford

Paul Ryan

Adam Schiff

Bradley Schneider

David Schweikert

Austin Scott

David Scott

Pete Sessions

Teri Sewell

John Shimkus

Bill Shuster

Mike Simpson

Kyrsten Sinema

Albio Sires

Louise Slaughter

Jason Smith

Adrian Smith

Chris Smith

Lamar Smith

Lloyd Smucker

Elise Stefanik

Chris Stewart

Steve Stivers

Thomas Suozzi

Eric Swalwell

Scott Taylor

Claudia Tenney

Mike Thompson

Glenn Thompson

Mac Thornberry

Pat Tiberi

Scott Tipton

Norma Torres

Dave Trott

Mike Turner

Fred Upton

David Valadao

Marc Veasey

Ann Wagner

Tim Walberg

Greg Walden

Mark Walker

Jackie Walorski

Mimi Walters

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Brad Wenstrup

Bruce Westerman

Joe Wilson

Robert Wittman

Steve Womack

Robert Woodall

David Young

Don Young

Lee Zeldin