Who In Congress Sold You Out To Electronic Surveillance?
Terrorism isn’t a big problem in the United States. 2017 proves it.
The dominant American political ideology tells us that Islamic terrorism is the defining problem of our time, but last year, fewer than 10 people were killed in the United by Islamic terrorists.
Random eruptions of violence that were not politically motivated killed many more Americans. Just one gunman, who seems to have been motivated by only his own mental illness, killed 58 people on one day last year – over 7 times as many as all Islamic terrorists managed to kill in the USA over the entire year.
54 Americans were killed by wildfires. Thousands were killed by the weather. More than twice as many people were killed by traffic accidents in one small county in Hawaii than were killed by Islamic terrorists in the entire nation.
Terrorism is extremely rare in the United States. So, why are we allowing our government to use terrorism as a justification for taking away our 4th Amendment right to protection from unreasonable search and seizure?
For years now, the National Security Agency has been allowed to conduct massive searches through Americans’ private, personal electronic communications without any search warrant.
This week, the U.S. Congress voted to allow the NSA to continue this abusive, unconstitutional practice, with backdoor searches of Americans’ communications, conducted without any specific court approval of any kind.
Most of the members of the House of Representatives who voted for this attack on our liberty were Republicans, but many Democrats in Congress voted to allow the NSA to continue its regime of widespread, unwarranted search and seizure of Americans.
Those who voted to allow the massive government surveillance of Americans in violation of the 4th Amendment to continue are listed below, with the Democrats’ names in italics.
