Holy Family Joined By Goddess Aphrodite In Wolcott, New York

by F. G. Fitzer in Religion

Grungy nativity Wolcott New York

Two weeks ago, I reported on the Holy Family’s refusal to leave a grocery store in the village of Wolcott, New York. Three weeks after Christmas, the dramatic vigil continues, with Joseph, Mary, the baby Jesus and their monarchist friends refusing to leave, although they have relocated to a dirty snowbank next to the village green.

venus of Wolcott

In an unexpected development, a new divinity has joined the religious sit-in. The goddess Aphrodite, wearing nothing but a blue cloth loosely draped over the front of her hips, is right there along with the baby Jesus, accompanied by her own miracle babies. Two naked cherubs, riding green sea monsters, are playing conch shells late into the night.

What’s next, Wolcott? A statue of Thor by the stoplight?

Goddess Wolcott New York mythology

2 thoughts on “Holy Family Joined By Goddess Aphrodite In Wolcott, New York”

  1. Kevin says:

    You risk the wrath of Aphrodite with your blasphemy!

  2. Rcomer says:

    HA! What’s next in Wolcott—-T-Rump in the nude? YIKES! That will chase tourists away!
    Ivana and Marla divorced the Orange-Haired T-Rump when they found out he was cheating
    on them. Now that the latest “Stormy” scandal has erupted, what might Melania do? I have
    a suggestion for the getting-worse-every-nanosecond T-Rump: Build a Mar-a-Lago on Mars,
    go up there to play golf 24/7 and don’t come back!

