Holy Family Joined By Goddess Aphrodite In Wolcott, New York

Two weeks ago, I reported on the Holy Family’s refusal to leave a grocery store in the village of Wolcott, New York. Three weeks after Christmas, the dramatic vigil continues, with Joseph, Mary, the baby Jesus and their monarchist friends refusing to leave, although they have relocated to a dirty snowbank next to the village green.

In an unexpected development, a new divinity has joined the religious sit-in. The goddess Aphrodite, wearing nothing but a blue cloth loosely draped over the front of her hips, is right there along with the baby Jesus, accompanied by her own miracle babies. Two naked cherubs, riding green sea monsters, are playing conch shells late into the night.

What’s next, Wolcott? A statue of Thor by the stoplight?