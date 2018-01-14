Oklahoma City Faces The Trump Test: Is This Republican City A ShitHole?

At the end of last week, Donald Trump reached a new low in his program of making the United States of America into an international pariah, when he insulted the nations of Haiti, El Salvador, and the entire continent of Africa as “shitholes”. Donald Trump announced that the shouldn’t accept immigrants from these “shithole” parts of the Earth, but should take more immigrants from Norway… where the people have lighter skin color.

Republican U.S. Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue, who were in the room when Donald Trump made these comments, at first pretended that Donald Trump didn’t call any nation a “shithole”, but their lies were exposed when right wing columnist Erick Erickson reported that Donald Trump subsequently called his right wing activist friends to brag about using the racist “shithole” insult.

“It’s weird that people in the room don’t remember Trump using that word when Trump himself was calling friends to brag about it afterwards,” Erickson wrote.

Here at Irregular Times, though, we know that the right wing habit of insulting people with the word “shithole” isn’t something new, though.

At just about the same time in 2015 that Donald Trump was announcing his candidacy for President, a right wing reader named Frank challenged us: “Point out to me just one conservative run city that turned into a shit hole.”

Our writer Jim pointed out that, while we don’t like to use the term “shithole”, because it’s rude and obscene, we could easily identify the city of Biloxi, Mississippi as a place that’s deeply troubled – and it’s been controlled by Republican politicians for an entire generation.

Frank wrote back to declare that Biloxi, Mississippi doesn’t count, and then complained that Irregular Times had done actual research to back up our description of Biloxi’s poor management under right wing Republicans. Jim cited education statistics, crime statistics, economic statistics, and health statistics, but in true Trumpian style, Frank complained that we had too many facts on hand. It wasn’t the facts that mattered, Frank stammered, but his belief that Republican governments are superior.

Now, in the wake of Donald Trump’s insult against what he calls “shithole countries”, Americans are wondering again: Are we supposed to believe that Republican politicians are really skilled at creating nice places to live?

Let’s look at another well-known Republican city: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Oklahoma City is about as Republican as a city can get. The last four mayors of Oklahoma City have all been Republican. The Republicans have controlled City Hall for 3 decades straight.

So, how are the Republicans doing with Oklahoma City? Not too well.

The murder rate in Oklahoma City is over twice as high as the national average.

The median household income in the United States is $57,617. Oklahoma City’s median household income is lower, just $50,739.

The national poverty rate is 13.9% Oklahoma City’s poverty rate is higher than the national average, at 16.6%.

The median property value in Oklahoma City is $46,000 lower than the national average.

The rate of educational success in Oklahoma City is lower than average, too. The nationwide average percent of adults without a high school education is 13.1%, but in Oklahoma City, the percentage of adults without a high school education is higher, at 17.2% Only 8.2% of the adult population in Oklahoma City has a college degree

I’m not going to call Oklahoma City a “shithole”, because that’s an ugly slur. I will point out, though, that compared to the rest of the USA, Republican-controlled Oklahoma City isn’t a very nice place to live.

Donald Trump likes to say that people of African and Hispanic ethnicity live in “shitholes”, but no one can fairly blame people with brown skin for Oklahoma City’s problems. The majority of the city’s population is of European descent.