Tell Me Again About How North Korea Must Be Destroyed Because Of Its Plan To Build More Nuclear Weapons
Guess what the Republicans who say that North Korea cannot be allowed to develop additional nuclear weapons are doing?
That’s right. Those Republicans are crafting a plan to build additional nuclear weapons, including two brand new kinds of nuclear weapons designed especially to threaten mass killings of people in Russia and China.
Apparently, we’re supposed to believe that nuclear weapons are only immoral when other nations build them.