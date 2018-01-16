Browse By

Calendar

January 2018
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Tell Me Again About How North Korea Must Be Destroyed Because Of Its Plan To Build More Nuclear Weapons

by Rowan in War and Peace

Guess what the Republicans who say that North Korea cannot be allowed to develop additional nuclear weapons are doing?

That’s right. Those Republicans are crafting a plan to build additional nuclear weapons, including two brand new kinds of nuclear weapons designed especially to threaten mass killings of people in Russia and China.

Apparently, we’re supposed to believe that nuclear weapons are only immoral when other nations build them.

Evil nuclear weapons

Tagged with: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Psst... what kind of person doesn't support pacifism?

Fight the Republican beast!