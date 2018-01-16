Browse By

The Astounding Math Justifying Donald Trump’s Plan To Build A Gigantic Anti-Foreigner Wall On The Border With Mexico

by Peregrin Wood in Donald Trump

Today, after declaring that she doesn’t know if Norway is a majority white country, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen declared that the United States absolutely must build a gigantic wall on the border of Mexico to protect the United States from terrorism.

To justify the need to build this immense border wall, Nielsen cited a report claiming that 2.7 ten-millionths of one percent of the foreigners who have entered the United States since September, 2001 have been charged with crimes related to terrorism (though not all were convicted).

Absolutely ZERO foreigners convicted of terrorism-related crimes since 2001 entered the United States by crossing the border with Mexico illegally.

Mexico border wall terrorism graph

