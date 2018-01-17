Browse By

Obsessive Personal Development With Entrepreneurs!

by Rowan in Media

Tim Denning, a writer for the business culture web site Entrepreneur.com, has published a new article, encouraging his fans to become “obsessive” about personal development.

”Throw away the college books and forget about Google because all you need to understand is personal development,” Denning tells us. ”It’s become my obsession… It’s the difference between the losers and the winners that wake up at 4 a.m. with their game face on ready to obliterate their goals.”

”I drank the personal development Kool-Aid,” Denning explains. ”Guess what? It’s addictive.”

Hm. What if my goals for personal development are to be less obsessive, less prone to addictions, less concerned about obliterating things, and less likely to drink the Kool-Aid?

Tim Denning

One thought on “Obsessive Personal Development With Entrepreneurs!”

  1. Kevin says:

    This article makes me want to get high high high 🙂

