“The Deutsche Bank has evidence that the real estate investor Jared Kushner or related companies or persons in their business could have laundered suspicious money through Deutsche Bank.”

That’s the opening line from an article in the German publication Manager Magazin.

“Suspicious” and “troubling” transactions were discovered by an internal investigation conducted by Deutsche Bank, in accounts related to the Kushner family business run by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and top White House aide to Donald Trump. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued subpoenas requesting information about Deutsche Bank accounts related to Donald Trump and Jared Kushner, and the newly identified will soon be delivered to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s involvement in illegal attacks against the United States by the Russian dictatorship of Vladimir Putin.

Those who claim that there’s no tangible crime being investigated by Robert Mueller, that the inquiry into Trump’s role in criminal Russian attacks against the USA are going nowhere, look increasingly ridiculous.

Hard evidence of grave crimes has just been found sitting on the Trump family’s front doorstep.